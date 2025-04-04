AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 314,972 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 269.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,972 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $24.04 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.