AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Has $49.86 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 16.7% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $49,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2404 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

