Alliance Witan (LON:ALW) Insider Dean Buckley Buys 10,000 Shares

Alliance Witan (LON:ALW – Get Free Report) insider Dean Buckley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,131 ($14.82) per share, with a total value of £113,100 ($148,191.82).
Alliance Witan Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of ALW stock traded down GBX 45.96 ($0.60) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,086.05 ($14.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,247.90. Alliance Witan has a 12-month low of GBX 1,074 ($14.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,330 ($17.43).
Alliance Witan Company Profile
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Witan
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 High-Yield Values for Dividend Growth and Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Witan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Witan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.