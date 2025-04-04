Alliance Witan (LON:ALW) Insider Dean Buckley Buys 10,000 Shares

Alliance Witan (LON:ALW – Get Free Report) insider Dean Buckley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,131 ($14.82) per share, with a total value of £113,100 ($148,191.82).

Alliance Witan Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ALW stock traded down GBX 45.96 ($0.60) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,086.05 ($14.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,247.90. Alliance Witan has a 12-month low of GBX 1,074 ($14.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,330 ($17.43).

Alliance Witan Company Profile

Success in investment means having the conviction to seek out the best opportunities. Alliance Witan PLC is an investment trust providing investors with a unique global equity portfolio at a competitive cost. We offer you the opportunity to invest in a portfolio managed by 11 of the world’s leading global equity managers, each responsible for choosing only their best investment ideas.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns.

