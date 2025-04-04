Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 257019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

AOSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 11.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.26 million, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,880. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,411,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 334,657 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,162,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 633,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

