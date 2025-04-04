Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.4 %

MO opened at $57.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $60.18. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MO. UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

