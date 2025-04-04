Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.35 and last traded at $57.52. 5,569,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 8,896,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

