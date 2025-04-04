Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance
AA4 stock traded down GBX 1.61 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 59.39 ($0.78). The company had a trading volume of 560,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,520. The firm has a market cap of £179.29 million and a PE ratio of 6.86. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 63.40 ($0.83). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.19.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile
