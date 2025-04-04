Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

AA4 stock traded down GBX 1.61 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 59.39 ($0.78). The company had a trading volume of 560,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,520. The firm has a market cap of £179.29 million and a PE ratio of 6.86. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 63.40 ($0.83). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.19.

Get Amedeo Air Four Plus alerts:

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.