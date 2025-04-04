Analysts Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Price Target at $151.07

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Get Lennar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lennar Stock Down 6.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $108.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar has a 52 week low of $108.18 and a 52 week high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.