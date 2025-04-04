Analyzing Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Blue Group and Her Imports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Blue Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.75%. Given Global Blue Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Blue Group is more favorable than Her Imports.

89.7% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Blue Group and Her Imports”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $486.34 million 2.99 $15.12 million $0.29 25.16 Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Blue Group has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group 10.29% 44.01% 3.34% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Her Imports on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About Her Imports

(Get Free Report)

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

