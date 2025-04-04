Analyzing Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) and Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Free Report) and Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Palfinger and Ag Growth International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palfinger N/A N/A N/A Ag Growth International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palfinger and Ag Growth International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palfinger N/A N/A N/A $1.17 24.71 Ag Growth International N/A N/A N/A $1.80 12.72

Analyst Ratings

Ag Growth International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palfinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Palfinger and Ag Growth International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palfinger 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ag Growth International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ag Growth International has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Given Ag Growth International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ag Growth International is more favorable than Palfinger.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Palfinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Ag Growth International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Palfinger pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ag Growth International pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Palfinger pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ag Growth International pays out 77.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Ag Growth International beats Palfinger on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palfinger

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment. The company also provides contract manufacturing services. It serves construction and infrastructure, transport and logistics, railways, waste management and recycling, forestry, state institutions, offshore, wind, cruise, navy and coast guard, aquaculture and fisheries, and trade and transport industries. The company provides its products and services through a network of approximately 5,000 service centers in 130 countries; and 200 independent general importers. Palfinger AG was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Bergheim, Austria. Palfinger AG is a subsidiary of The Palfinger Family.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems. It also provides portable handling equipment, such as augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and related accessories; permanent handling equipment, such as bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connectors. In addition, the company offers towers, catwalks, and ladders, as well as all-steel buildings; batch blenders, bulk scales, declining weight blenders, vertical blenders, micro-dosing systems, mixers, and milling equipment; and controllers, hazard monitoring, and monitoring and automation equipment. Its products are used in port facilities, inland grain terminals, corporate farms, fertilizer distribution sites, ethanol production, oilseed crushing, commercial feed mills, rice mills, and flour mills. The company serves farmers, agribusinesses, grain handlers, regional cooperatives, contractors, food and animal feed manufacturers, and fertilizer blenders and distributors. Ag Growth International Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

