Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.71), with a volume of 102900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.72).

Anexo Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo is a specialist integrated credit hire and legal services group focused on providing replacement vehicles to consumers who have been involved in a non-fault accident, and has a dedicated housing disrepair team to help tenants facing category 1 hazards resolve the issues with the landlord and allow for essential report works to take place.

Further Reading

