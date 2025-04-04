Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Boeing by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Boeing by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Boeing by 473.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.10.

Boeing Trading Down 10.5 %

BA stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.29. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

