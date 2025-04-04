Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.26.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.09. 18,897,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,914,895. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after acquiring an additional 588,427 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 34,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 199,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,522,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

