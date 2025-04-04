AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading Down 16.1% – Here’s What Happened

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $214.26 and last traded at $219.91. Approximately 4,851,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 5,549,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.47.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

AppLovin Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $540,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 264.5% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.