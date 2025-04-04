AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises 3.0% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kidder Stephen W owned approximately 0.10% of AptarGroup worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in AptarGroup by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

Shares of ATR opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $135.96 and a one year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

