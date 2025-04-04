Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,453 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.3309 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

