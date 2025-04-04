Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 410,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 268,386 shares.The stock last traded at $129.64 and had previously closed at $143.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.74.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

