Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 492000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Aston Bay Trading Down 9.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$12.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.96.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

