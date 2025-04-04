Astra Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Astra Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,596 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $207.10 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9188 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

