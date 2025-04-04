Astra Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after buying an additional 2,651,593 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,926,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,216,000 after purchasing an additional 646,240 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 206,967 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $247.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.8888 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

