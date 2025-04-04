Astra Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Astra Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $494.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $537.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

