ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$50.72 and last traded at C$50.67, with a volume of 28927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$50.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACO.X. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.30.

Get ATCO alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ACO.X

ATCO Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at ATCO

The stock has a market cap of C$5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63.

In other ATCO news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.80, for a total value of C$49,800.00. Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $103,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ATCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.