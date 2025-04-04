Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (ATLCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on May 1st

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 1.1 %

ATLCL stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. 21,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,861. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.