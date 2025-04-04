Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 3051682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Avantor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Avantor by 645.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,712,000. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

