Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BGS traded down GBX 5.59 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 99.02 ($1.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,615. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.91 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 122 ($1.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £276.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.20.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.67 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon had a net margin of 101.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%.

The Trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in small Japanese companies which are believed to have above-average prospects for capital growth. We invest in 40–80 attractively valued smaller companies that we believe offer good growth opportunities. The Trust is actively managed and will primarily consist of listed companies although up to 10% of total assets can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in unlisted investments, including private companies.

