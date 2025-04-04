Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stake Lessened by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,197 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $15,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,212,000 after acquiring an additional 465,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,289,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,086,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,705,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,541,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 9.0 %

BKR stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

