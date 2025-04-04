Ball (NYSE:BALL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.95 and last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 1058301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.30.

Ball Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ball by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

