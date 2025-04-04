Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.43, but opened at $12.70. Bally’s shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 748 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bally’s
Bally’s Price Performance
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $1.34. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 79.10% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $580.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $5,187,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,262,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $4,699,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bally’s by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bally’s
Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.
