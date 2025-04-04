Bank of America Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $194.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $214.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 105.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

KKR opened at $94.35 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,384,650,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,859,000 after acquiring an additional 60,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,073,624,000 after acquiring an additional 458,048 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,775,421,000 after purchasing an additional 752,056 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

