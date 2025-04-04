Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Price

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.54.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,121. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $83,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,610.83. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $372,751. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 426.4% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

