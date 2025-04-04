BCE (TSE:BCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$31.17 and last traded at C$31.27, with a volume of 3114589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on BCE from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on BCE from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on BCE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.42.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 108.63, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.9975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,338.57%.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

