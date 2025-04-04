Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $19.76. 437,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 448,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $633.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 776.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

