Best Value Stocks To Follow Today – April 4th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, and Bank of America are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares in companies that are considered to be trading below their intrinsic worth, often identified by lower-than-average price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors in these stocks typically believe that the market has undervalued the company, expecting its true financial strength to be recognized over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $7.54 on Friday, reaching $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 187,646,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,934,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $36.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $493.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,676,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $539.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $497.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE JPM traded down $16.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.62. 18,724,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,437,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.27. The company has a market capitalization of $588.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.84. 57,710,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,643,238. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 77,478,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,688,869. The company has a market cap of $258.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Read More