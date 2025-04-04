BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Trading Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 10,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 161,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FUFU
BitFuFu Stock Down 1.1 %
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $99.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.29 million. Analysts forecast that BitFuFu Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BitFuFu
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in BitFuFu during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BitFuFu during the third quarter valued at $107,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in BitFuFu in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in BitFuFu in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.
BitFuFu Company Profile
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BitFuFu
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.