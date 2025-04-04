BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Trading Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 10,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 161,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

BitFuFu Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $99.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.29 million. Analysts forecast that BitFuFu Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BitFuFu

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in BitFuFu during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BitFuFu during the third quarter valued at $107,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in BitFuFu in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in BitFuFu in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Company Profile

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

