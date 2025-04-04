BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Declares $0.28 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2848 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 4.6 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. 894,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,463. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.