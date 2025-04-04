Boku (LON:BOKU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.94), with a volume of 378130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($2.06).
Boku Trading Down 5.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.90. The firm has a market cap of £549.14 million, a PE ratio of 76.47 and a beta of -0.11.
Insider Activity at Boku
In other news, insider Stuart Paul Neal sold 60,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.18), for a total value of £100,098 ($131,155.66). 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Boku Company Profile
