Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Trading 3% Higher – Still a Buy?

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $249.59 and last traded at $250.69. 84,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 212,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,966,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

