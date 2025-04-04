Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $140.00 and last traded at $141.73, with a volume of 2328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.84.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.04.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $752.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.95 million.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

