BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 152356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $647.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 79.23%. The company had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,632,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after purchasing an additional 57,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 2,801,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 91,263 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,134,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 129,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

