Broderick Brian C Acquires 2,420 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,370,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $360,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.6% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $155.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.63 and a 200-day moving average of $154.10. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

