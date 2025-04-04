BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded at Citigroup

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOOO. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.71. BRP has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%. Analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Dnca Finance grew its position in BRP by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BRP by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

