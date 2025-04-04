Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 403887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Burford Capital Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other Burford Capital news, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $43,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,164.29. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 310,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,403.19. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Burford Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 820.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

