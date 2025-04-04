BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $86.70 and last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 230209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.38.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,116,000 after purchasing an additional 202,917 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,799 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after purchasing an additional 182,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after buying an additional 448,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.