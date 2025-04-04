Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 32590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $505.85 million, a P/E ratio of -63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,792 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 67,331 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 825.6% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,745,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,964 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 494.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,328 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 95,924 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 185,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

