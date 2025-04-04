Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
