Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Trading Down 2.7 %

About Canadian Utilities

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock traded down C$1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.16. The stock has a market cap of C$7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.15 and a twelve month high of C$38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.