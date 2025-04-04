Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Capital Southwest Price Performance
Shares of CSWCZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 10,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $26.39.
About Capital Southwest
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Southwest
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.