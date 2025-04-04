Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of CSWCZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 10,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

