Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Holdings Cut by AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,095,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $148,208,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 732.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 142,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,691,000 after purchasing an additional 125,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock opened at $327.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.74. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $321.93 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

