Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up about 1.9% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

