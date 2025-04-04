CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 4,022,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,748,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCCS. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 426.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,785.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Schloss sold 34,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $305,813.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,047 shares in the company, valued at $485,342.06. The trade was a 38.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,059,978 shares of company stock valued at $434,004,090. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,362,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 736.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 124,218 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. TPG GP A LLC boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 4,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 602,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

