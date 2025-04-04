Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.42 and last traded at $67.46, with a volume of 54722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.

CQP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 325.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $866,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

